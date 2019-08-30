Koti Women’s College emerge champions in kho kho tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Hosts University College for Women, Koti downed TSWRDC Jagadgirigutta 3-1 to emerge champions in the inter-college kho kho tournament organised by Depatment of Physical Education on Friday.

Earlier, University College for Women, Koti blanked BC Social Welfare, Siddipet 5-0 and TSWRDC, Jagadgirigutta beat TSWRDC, Vikarabad 3-1 to enter the finals.

