Kousalya to debut in web series

Well-known in the music circuit as a wonderful singer, anchor and music director, now Kousalya is set to make her debut in acting with an upcoming web series. “Since childhood, I always wanted to act. But I was fascinated towards roles where women were shown as strong characters like a police or IAS officer, leader, etc. I always wanted to do dynamic roles, action-oriented scenes. But never got such an opportunity. Now when I got such a role, I grabbed it,” says Kousalya, who has more than 350 hit songs to her credits. Although she remains tight-lipped about the new series, she reveals that she has finished shooting for the first episode.

Apart from her cine projects, Kousalya is active in many organisations; she is serving as the Joint Secretary for Cine Musicians Union, for the past two years, and is also a member of Violence Against Women (VAW) which focuses on workplace harassments of women. “I am part of VAW’s working committee. Everybody from all 24 crafts (women) are there, where we help women who face sexual harassment at work place. It is all done in a confidential manner by keeping drop boxes at shoot locations alongwith our mail id. We also invite more women to work in different fields of production so their sense of security increases. We all have to create opportunities for each other,” adds Kousalya. It was during such a meeting that she met casting director Pushpa Bhaskar. She is a good friend and during the conversation, she asked me If I was interested in acting. I told her that I want to do dynamic and motivating roles. Later, after 4 to 5 months, she called me and told me about this character which I might find interesting. I said yes, we didn’t even speak about remuneration,” says Kousalya who wants to act in more films and web series future. She already has her hands full with

Kousalya’s Music Academy in the city, which teaches music to over 150 students in India and across the world. Her drive to help other women make something of their lives comes from personal experiences.

“Women should be independent. You can trust your husband, but it’s better to be financially independent. Even if you are a housewife, try to do some small job. Be careful with what you save. This will definitely help you with your confidence which will grow by the day,” signs off the three-time Nandi award winner.