Kousalya Krishnamurthy instigated TSR to play cricket

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Well-known filmmaker, T Subbarami Reddy extended his heartfelt appreciation to producer KS Rama Rao for making a film like Kousalya Krishnamurthy since the flick, which has a social message and spirit of pride for the nation. After viewing the film on Monday, he spoke in high praise of the film, producer and director.

“Nowadays, it has become a fashion to talk about the empowerment of the women. But, it doesn’t translate into action. The shouting is only limited to agitations, meetings and speeches. At this juncture, I personally appreciate KS Rama Rao whom I have known personally for decades.

He had a wonderful track record and Kousalya Krishnamurthy is another feather in his cap. Director Bhimaneni took an ethical point to elevate a girl from a village to national level. It is true that I never watch cricket. But, this film instigated to practice and play cricket like the girl who struggled to learn the game and strived to rise to dizzy heights.

All the songs are melodious and haunting. Of course, such films as this normally thrive on the public talk, like Sankarabharanam in the past. Sankarabharanam also did not click in the beginning. Only word of the mouth helped the film catch on like wildfire. I hope Kousalya Krishnamurthy also recreates a record of that kind,” he added.

