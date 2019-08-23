Kousalya Krishnamurthy: Kousalya wins braving odds and breaking stereotypes

By | Published: 3:01 pm

For all the cricket lovers, Indian cricket team’s exit in the group stage from the 2007 World Cup was a difficult pill to swallow. This is exactly where Kousalya’s cricketing journey begins and the trials and tribulations of Kousalya aka Kousi in becoming an international cricketer is the game plan of ‘Kousalya Krishnamurthy’. The movie is a cricket-based emotional story also with agrarian distress as a sub-plot.

Tollywood had already churned out four movies this year with cricket as main theme or sub-theme. After ‘Majili’, ‘Jersey’, and ‘Dear Comrade’, now it is the turn of Kousalya Krishnamurthy. Albeit, the major difference is this movie is told from a bowler’s perspective which is a rare feature in cricket-based dramas. And most importantly its a story of a woman cricketer.

Krishnamurthy (Rajendra Prasad), a farmer in a village, is a diehard fan of cricket who never gives a miss to any of the cricket matches played by India. Other than cricket, his daughter Kousi (Aishwarya Rajesh) is his other love. Seeing his father cry when India loses in the 2007 World Cup, Kousi, unaware of the hardships ahead, decides that she will become a cricketer, win the World Cup, and make her father happy.

From that day, she starts exploring possible avenues to hone her cricketing skills. As no girl in her village is interested to play cricket, she gets to practice and play in her cousin’s cricket team, making her the only girl in the boys team.

Braving all the odds and breaking all the stereotypes, Kousi starts making big despite stiff resistance from her caring mother played by Jhansi. Finally, Kousi finds a place in the women’s cricket team for the World Cup and the rest is for the audience to watch.

Two serious subjects, one about the troubles a woman cricketer faces and the second one, the travails of a farmer, have been deftly dealt by the director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao. Though it gets a bit melodramatic in parts, the soul of the movie remains intact throughout the 149-minute long emotional drama.

Rajendra Prasad as Kousi’s father is her driving force behind she delivering unreadable off-spin deliveries and the veteran actor gives his usual best. The cameo of actor Sivakarthikeyan at the end as the team’s coach is a bonus.

In her debut movie in Telugu, Aishwarya Rajesh has bowls out the audience with an impressive performance and she also essays the same character in the original – Kanaa in Tamil.

Overall, Kousalya Krishnamurthy makes a very decent watch by bringing together two strong subjects and showing us the inspiring tale of Kousi and her big dreams.