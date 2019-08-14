Kousalya Krishnamurthy will enhance my banner’s respect: KS Rama Rao

By | Published: 9:34 pm

There have been quite a few films in Telugu of late with sports backdrop, which had male actors in the lead. In this scenario, Kousalya Krishnamurthy is a sports-based film with a woman as the protagonist. “The Tamil original created records as a runaway hit. I was really taken aback when I saw the original and was stunned at the pace of the film. It is a highly exciting film. It was a great feeling to see how Aishwarya Rajesh shouldered the entire onus of carrying the whole film through every scene.

After being thoroughly impressed, I decided to cast her in Telugu also. Rajendra Prasad mastered his character by his matchless histrionics,” said ace producer KS Rama Rao.He said that the film heralded a fresh feeling because of director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao and extended all the appreciation to the director for his attention to detail.

“He did not relax or show complacence just because it is a remake. By being very careful, my director presented me a wonderful gift in the form of this film. I am proud to produce this film which ensures the richness in thought and production similar to my films in the past. It will enhance the range of my banner as a thought-provoking film without any compromise on commercial and popular elements front,” KS said.

The producer declared the date of release as August 23 and said that he waited only to gain a good date without the rush of other releases around. “We are going to release the film the world over. The response to the audio was so immense that it fetched a wonderful image and expectation before the release,” KS said.Along with Rajendra Prasad and Aishwarya Rajesh, Telugu audiences are about to witness another new talent on Telugu screen — Tamil hero Sivakarthikeyan, who portrayed an important role in the film.

Director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao expressed faith and confidence on his film. “Already the teaser succeeded in garnering a good amount of craze. Ace producer KS Rama Rao supported me with great energy by accommodating the best of the merit with regard to actors and technicians. He always makes sure that the movie is on a par with the changing trends and of delivering films that capture the theatres,” Bhimaneni said.