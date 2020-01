Koushik’s fifty steers Hyderabad home in Cricket championship

By | Published: 9:32 pm 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Koushik Reddy slammed an unbeaten 51 to star in Hyderabad’s eight-wicket victory over Bihar in the 36th All India Rajiv Gandhi Under-19 T20 Championship at Water Works Cricket Ground, Amberpet on Wednesday. In the other matches, Telangana went down to Andhra Pradesh by 91 runs while Chennai beat Vidarbha by a thumping 93-run margin.

Brief scores: Bihar U-19: 89/5 in 16 overs lost to Hyderabad U-19: 90/2 in 10.3 overs (Koushik Reddy 51 not out, Gaurav 30 not out); Andhra Pradesh U-19: 193/5 in 20 overs (Aryan 68, Karthikeya 2/18) bt Telangana U-19: 102/6 in 20 overs; Chennai U-19: 153/9 in 18 overs bt Vidarbha 60/8 in 18 overs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .