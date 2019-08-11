Kovidh, Satyanarayana bag chess titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: A Kovidh Kushal Reddy from Bolton Brigade School, Secunderabad and P Satyanarayana bagged the top honours in junior and senior categories in the 159th Brilliant Trophy Open Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Kovidh won the event by scoring six points out of six rounds while Amruthavarshini secured the second place with 5.5 points and N Saikiran finished third with five points.

In the open category, P Satyanarayana emerged champion by scoring 5.5 points out of six rounds, while Chidvilas Sai and Sai Vikas won the second and third places with five points apiece.

Winners:U-6: 1. P Jayanth Sai; U-8: 1. Charan Battu, 2. D Parthiv; U-10: 1. Keertan, 2. R Dhruv Kumar; U-12: N Saikiran, 2. DSV Karthikeya; U-14: 1. Snehit Rao, 2. A Karthik.

Girls: U-6: 1. 1. V Harini, 2. Sai Tejasree; U-8: 1. Singdha Reddy, 2. Shreshta; U-10: 1. Rida Anwar, 2. G Manvitha; U-12: 1. Anulekha, 2. Bhavishya; U-14: 1. Amruthavarshini, 2. N Sneha; Best woman player: Aneeksha; Best veteran: BVL Narasimha Rao

Open category top ten: 1. P Satyanarayana, 2. Chidvilas Sai, 3. A Sai vikas, 4. S Saikrishna, 5. Satish, 6. B Mallesh, 7. Nandasai Vinesh, 8. Chaitanya Kumar, 9. VSN Murthy, 10. S Ramesh Kumar.