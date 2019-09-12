Kovind reaches Switzerland after Iceland visit

By | Published: 10:30 am 10:51 am

Bern: After concluding his “fruitful visit” to Iceland, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday reached Bern for his second leg of the three-nation trip. During his stay in the country, the President is scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions with his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer and the country’s cabinet.

An Indian business delegation accompanying Kovind will engage with their Swiss contemporaries at the India-Swiss Business Forum. India and Switzerland have very extensive economic and trade relationships. The forum aims to take these relations to higher levels. The President has been invited to address the University of Bern on the theme ‘India-Switzerland new age partnership connecting Himalayas with Alps’.

Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, left for Switzerland on Wednesday after wrapping up his visit to Iceland. “Thank you, Iceland. I had a fruitful visit to your beautiful nation. I am touched by the warmth and affection you have for India. The friendship between our two countries and people is an everlasting one. I convey the best wishes of all Indians to the people of Iceland,” he tweeted.

In Iceland, Kovind had interacted with an Indian business delegation and addressed the India-Iceland Business Forum. He also held talks with his Icelandic counterpart Gudni Th. Johannesson and Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. The final leg of the visit to Slovenia will begin on September 15 and mark the first-ever visit by an Indian President to the country. During the visit, Kovind will hold wide-ranging discussion with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor and the National Assembly President.