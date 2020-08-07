Kozhikode plane crash: Pilot among 10 dead

By | Published: 10:33 pm

New Delhi/Kozhikode: An Air India Express aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in Kozhikode and plunged into the deep valley below. At least 10 people have reportedly died in the accident, including the pilot of the flight, D.V. Sathe.

The incident occurred at 7.41 p.m. on Friday, when the flight from Dubai to Kozhikode skidded off the runway after landing at the ‘table-top’ airport.

The aircraft with 190 persons onboard, including six crew members, battled heavy rains while landing.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Air India Express AXB1344, a B737 aircraft, with 191 people onboard, landed on Runway 10 amid visibility of 2,000 metres in heavy rain, but continued running till the end of runway, fell down in the valley and broke into two pieces.

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, rescue operations are going on and the injured have been moved to the hospital.

