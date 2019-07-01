Kramer fancied for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 10:28 pm

Kolkata: Kramer from the stables of Vikash Jaiswal to be ridden by Rupal Singh, is fancied to win the Aladancer Cup 1100 metres, a handicap for horses rated 61-86, rated 41-66 eligible the feature event of the opening day’s races of the Calcutta Monsoon Meeting to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

Selections:

1. Iconia 1, Nextstar 2, Carpe Noctem 3

2. Beatrix 1, Stelvio Pass 2, Aiyana 3

3. Lady Two 1, Lumos 2, Levante 3

4. Kramer 1, Flag Flying 2, San Martino 3

5. Bergamot 1, The Kiss 2, Kantai 3

6. Nembe Greek 1, Whitewalker 2, Buddyholly 3

Day’s Best: Lady Two.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.