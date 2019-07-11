KRAS bags $100m order from Rafael

By | Published: 1:52 pm

Hyderabad: Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS), a joint venture between Rafael Advanced Systems and Kalyani Strategic Systems, has received a $100 million order from Rafael to deliver 1,000 BARAK-8 MRSAM missiles’ kits, which will be supplied to BDL for further integration.

The kits will be used by the Indian Army and Air Force. KRAS, which has set up its first facility in Hyderabad in August 2017 is also contemplating a second facility soon in Telangana.

The company, which is looking at meeting both domestic and export market needs, is also planning to ramp up employee strength to 300 by 2023.

