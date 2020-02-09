Krishna Aditya takes charge as Mulugu Collector

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Mulugu: S Krishna Aditya, a 2014 IAS officer, took charge as the District Collector from In-charge Collector RV Karnan here on Sunday. Prior to this posting, he was working as Project Officer (PO), ITDA, Utnoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya said he would strive for the development of the district in coordination with the officials and public representatives. He also said that he would give priority to education, health, welfare and tourism sectors. “I will focus on promoting the ancient Ramappa temple, Lakhnvaram lake, Bogatha waterfalls and other tourist places in the district,” he said, adding that he would continue with the efforts of making Mulugu a plastic-free district. Later, he inspected the collectorate complex.

ITDA, Eturunagaram PO Chakradhar Rao, Zendage H Kondiba IAS (Telangana 2016), presently Special Officer- Khammam, who has been transferred and posted as Project Officer- ITDA, Euturnagaram , Trainee Collectors, DRO Rama Devi, DRDA PO Vasantha Rao, collectorate AO Shyam Kumar and other officials were present.

