‘Krishna, Godavari rejuvenation crucial for Telangana’

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Rejuvenation of both Krishna and Godavari rivers was crucial to meet the drinking and irrigation water needs of Telangana State, said Special Chief Secretary for Environment and Forests Rajeshwar Tiwari. He emphasised the need to improve water quality through sustainable interventions rather than temporary measures.

Participating in the stakeholders’ consultation meeting for preparation of a Detail Project Report (DPR) of Godavari and Krishna rivers through Forestry Interventions here on Wednesday, he emphasised the need to protect these rivers from environmental challenges. “Nature provides for all our needs but not for our greed. We must come up with an action plan by involving all stakeholders to protect both the rivers, he said.

The meeting was jointly organised by Institute of Forest Biodiversity (IFB) and Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) in collaboration with the Telangana State Forest Department.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha said the DPR for Godavari and Krishna rejuvenation should strive to achieve the three ideals of unending forests, perpetual flow and clean water. She called upon all the stakeholders to use this opportunity to provide their valuable inputs for DPR preparation.

According to the officials, nearly 70 per cent of the rivers were affected by drastic fall in discharge and water quality parameters. The genesis of DPR preparation for rejuvenation of rivers, had its roots in the Namame Ganga project by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology.

During the deliberations, officials from various government departments and affiliated organisations stressed on the need for different interventions for different landscapes. They also discussed the challenges of deforestation, extensive agriculture, urban sewerage and their effect on river health. They also suggested to include aspects of climate change in the DPR and make efforts to update the biodiversity registers.

Later, three technical sessions were held to prepare the DPR which would last for one year, followed by a five-year implementation phase. Rejuvenation of rivers will look into both improving quantity and quality of river discharge adopting a riverscape and multidisciplinary approach.

EPTRI Director General Kalyan Chakravarthi, IFB Director Jayaprasad, IWST-Bengaluru Director Madan Prasad, and other officials also participated in the deliberations.

