Krishna in spate again, inflows into Jurala begin

Wanaparthy: Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Krishna basin, once again heavy inflows have begun reaching Priyadarshini Jurala Project since Sunday night. A massive outflow of 1,71,000 cusecs was recorded at Narayanpur dam in Karnataka at 1.30 pm on Monday, which would be reaching Jurala Project in a couple of days.

Heavy inflows continued into Almatti dam, an upstream project of Narayanpur dam. As of 8.30 am on Monday morning, there was an inflow of 90,000 cusecs into Almatti dam and the same quantity was being discharged.

All projects on Krishna basin are filled to the brim and as per the Central Water Commission, a positive trend was observed with respect to inflows on Monday.

Meanwhile, several parts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district received light to moderate rainfall during the past 24 hours. Sirsinagandla in Nagarkurnool district received 31.5 mm rainfall – the highest in the region since Monday morning followed by Kanayapally village of Wanaparthy district which received 23.5 mm, Rajoli village of Jogulamba Gadwal district which received 22.3 mm rainfall.

While Dhanwada in Narayanpet district received 16.5 mm, Revally in Wanaparthy district and Aiza mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district received 15.8 mm respectively. Pullur in Jogulamba Gadwal and Veepanagandla mandal in Wanaparthy district recorded 15.3 mm respectively. Narva in Narayanpet district received 14.5 mm rainfall, while 14.0 rainfall was recorded in Waddepally and Beechupally in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Light rainfall has been forecast across the erstwhile district in the next 24 hours and moderate rainfall across Wanaparthy district in the next 48 hours. Southern parts of Vikarabad district bordering Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar districts is expected to receive moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. The next 72 hours prediction forecast sees moderate rainfall across Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts and most parts of Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts, which implies rains are here to stay for some more time, as per Telangana State Development Planning Society’s forecasts.

