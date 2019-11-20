Krishna Manohar IPS slated for December release

By | Published: 8:10 pm 8:11 pm

Get ready to catch up with dancing sensation Prabhu Deva in a new characterisation. The actor-choreographer-director who carved a niche for himself with his multifaceted talents will be seen as a no non-sense cop in the movie ‘Krishna Manohar IPS’.

The title sounds familiar? Yes, Krishna Manohar IPS was the character brilliantly portrayed by Mahesh Babu in the hugely popular movie Pokiri. Incidentally, Prabhu Deva directed the Hindi remake of Pokiri with Salman Khan in the lead as Wanted.

For Krishna Manohar IPS, Prabhu Deva is teamed with Nivetha Pethuraj of Ala Vaikunthapurramlo fame in the lead. The cast is also joined by ‘Baahubali’ Prabhakar, and Suresh Menon in key roles.

Directed by Mugil Chellappan, Krishna Manohar IPS is getting ready for release in the first week of December and is also simultaneously releasing in Tamil. The film team describes Prabhu Deva’s character as a powerful cop who ends up as a terror for the criminals. It’s an intense action thriller that the audience are going to love.

The songs for Krishna Manohar IPS are penned by Bhuvanachandra and music is provided by D Imman.