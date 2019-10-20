Krishna Priya bags bronze in Egypt

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: State shuttler Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli bagged a bronze medal in the prestigious Egypt International badminton tournament held in Cairo.

Krishna, seeded fifth, cruised past third-seeded Dorias Ajoke Adesokan from Nigeria, 21-10, 21-19 to enter the semifinals where she lost to second seed Jordan Hart of Wales 16-21, 11-21.

“I had a tough draw in the quarters and semis. I played two rigorous energy sapping matches in a span of two hours. I have to work on my stamina and movements so as to withstand the grind of playing consecutive matches,” Krishna who trains at the Pullela Gopichand Academy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.