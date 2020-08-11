Krishna, the all attractive

By | Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji | Published: 12:05 am 10:12 pm

What makes a personality attractive? Why is God attractive to all?

The father of Vyasadeva, the original compiler of Vedas, is Parasara Muni. He gave the definition for attractiveness:

‘aiśvaryasya samagrasya

vīryasya yaśasaḥ śriyaḥ

jñāna-vairāgyayoś caiva

ṣaṇṇāṁ bhagam itīṅganā’

(Viṣṇu Purāṇa 6.5.47)

Bhagavān means who possesses these six features in full: all riches, all strength, all influence, all wisdom, all beauty and all renunciation.

Here, Parasara Muni defines God or Bhagavan. Bhagavan is the Supreme Personality of Godhead who possesses six opulence in full. In this world, we can see one becomes attractive if he has wealth. We get attracted to rich people. But these rich people own only a fraction of the world’s richness. But, God owns everything in this world since He created it. If you take any other opulence, we see that we get attracted to a person having such opulence. But, imagine a personality who embodies all the six opulence in unlimited quantity! Parasara calls this Supreme Personality as Bhagavan.

After writing Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, Mahabharat, Vedanta Sutra, Vyasadeva was not satisfied. He was wondering about the cause of his grief. He approaches his spiritual master Sri Narada for a solution. Sri Narada asked Vyasa to compile a natural commentary on Vedanta Sutra.

Srila Vyasadeva then compiled Srimad Bhagavatam. This is the final and mature contribution of Vyasadeva. In Srimad Bhagavatam, Vyasa concludes:

‘ete cāṁśa-kalāḥ puṁsaḥ kṛṣṇas tu bhagavān svayam

indrāri-vyākulaṁ lokaṁ mṛḍayanti yuge yuge’

(SB 1.3.28)

‘All the lists of the incarnations of Godhead submitted herewith are either plenary expansions or parts of the plenary expansions of the Supreme Godhead, but Kṛṣṇa is the Supreme Personality of Godhead Himself.’

Vyasadeva concludes that Sri Krishna is the Bhagavan, the Supreme Personality of Godhead. We can see Krishna exhibiting his strength by lifting Govardhana Hill. Krishna got the name Govardhana Giri Dhari. Krishna attracts even Cupid (the material love god). Hence, Krishna got the name Madana Mohana. Krishna gave the highest wisdom in the form of Bhagavad Gita. Even after 5,000 years, crores of people read this Holy book since this wisdom is eternal. Even now, the world remembers Krishna. This is His great fame and influence.

Krishna’s Dwaraka pastimes show His unlimited opulence. Krishna says in Bhagavad Gita, “Sarva Loka Maheshwaram” (He is the owner and controller of all universes). Krishna also exhibits His renunciation. He appeared as Lord Vamana or Lord Chaitanya to exhibit His renunciation.

One may be an exalted person of this world or a demigod. But no one can claim or show the opulence of Krishna. One who gets attracted to Krishna is fortunate and blessed. Reviving our dormant attraction to Krishna is the ultimate goal of life. One who revives his attraction to Krishna will lose attraction to bad habits. Very soon, such people develop a love for Krishna.

In this age, attraction to Krishna is possible by chanting the following mantra:

‘Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare’

Chant this mantra every day and be happy. Om Tat Sat.

– Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji,

President of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad

Regional President of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana & AP

