Krishna Vamsi’s next outing is Ranga Marthanda

Based on a popular Marathi drama, Natsamrat, director Krishna Vamsi has passionately designed his next film with Prakash Raj and senior star Ramya Krishnan as the main leads of the film. Instead of the same title, Natsamrat, Vamsi opted for another title Ranga Marthanda for the film. Ranga Marthanda by dictionary means the ‘Sun of the Dias’.

As the total script depicts the life of a legendary actor in theatre whose life has been dedicated to art of acting fully, KV said that Ranga Marthanda title was preferred to Natsamrat. “In the world of theatre in our villages and towns, the word of ‘Ranga Marthanda’ is very popular even among the illiterate people. In our childhood, the popular actors were respectfully addressed with such honorary titles.

And also, I personally do not want to use the title ‘Natsamrat’ since that word itself has been the symbol of status and legacy to the entire family of Akkineni Nageswara Rao for so long. That too, the family of Annapurna Studio is very close to me. There is one and only ‘Natsamrat’. And that is ANR alone. Nobody else is, or will ever be a Natsamrat,” Krishna Vamsi said.

