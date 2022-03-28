‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ teaser released

Hyderabad: Director Anil Ravipudi released the teaser for Naga Shaurya’s upcoming movie ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’. From the teaser, it appears to be a youthful love story and hints at the chemistry between the lead pair Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia. ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ teaser establishes that Shaurya falls for Shirley, and tries different ways to impress her.

Once Shaurya succeeds in impressing her, Shirley responds to his feelings, but tries to avoid him for her own reasons. The sizzling chemistry of the lead pair is a major attraction. Helmed by Anish R Krishna, ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ is bankrolled under Ira Creations. The movie is done with its shoot and is presently in the post-production stages. Sai Sriram’s cinematography and Mahati Swara Sagar’s background score are the other positives. Actor Radhika will be seen in an important role in the movie being produced by Usha Mulpuri, while Shankar Prasad Mulpuri presents it.

‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ will be releasing on April 22.