Krishna waters flood villages

Narayanpet: Several villages in Makthal and Narayanpet Assembly constituencies were flooded by the Krishna river which has been flowing in fury for the past three days, though a major disaster was averted by some timely steps taken by the District Administration and presence of mind shown by the State government.

It is known that massive inflows coming in from Karnataka to Priyadarshini Jurala Project were expected to reach some of the villages on the banks of the backwaters of Krishna River upstream of Jurala Project.

Houses, government primary school and the government veterinary centre at Vasu Nagar in Krishna mandal were fully submerged in the water.

GN Naidu, who works as site engineer at nearby Sanganbanda reservoir said nearly 1,000 bags of cement and mechanical equipment worth Rs 40,000 in the staff camp were submerged in water on August 10.

There are dozens of people whose houses were submerged in villages such as Vasu Nagar, Hindupur, Mudumal, Tangidi and Mondipally in Krishna mandal.

“We were informed by Narayanpet District Collector Venkata Rao that there was an immediate need for NDRF team to reach the villages on August 9. A team of 15 of us reached here on August 10. We told the people to take their important documents and cash and just leave their houses. That night, the houses were inundated and we were able to shift the affected people to a temporary camp at nearby Khunsi village, where all facilities were made available,” ASI Md Rahimuddin, Team Commander, NDRF, RRC Hyderabad, told Telangana Today.

Dr Sreemanth, Medical Officer, Maganuru Primary Health Centre, who was overseeing the health-camp set up by the Medical and Health Department near Gudavallur check-post (border between Telangana and Karnataka), said that all departments would have to work together and ensure the entire area was sanitised (especially the water tanks and drains) once the water levels goes down.

There are eight health camps being run in Makthal and Krishna mandals by the health department in villages like Karne, Pasupula, Ankenpally and Dandonpally. The Police Department has also been doing a great job by camping in these villages, monitoring the flood situation and helping the villages wherever rescue was necessary.

In Pasupala village, the entire Dattatreya’s temple was submerged. Utkoor police rescued 10 person who worked in the temple on Saturday night, after the main temple was submerged and the workers took shelter at least one storey above the submergence area.

“All the departments have put up a well-coordinated effort to take proactive steps. We got the information at the right time and we were here immediately,” ASI Md Rahimuddin commented.

In villages like Pasupala, Ankempally, Anugonda, Mushtipally and other nearby villages where water had entered agricultural lands in the village, healthcare and anganwadi scheme workers, police personnel and other department employees were seen actively helping out the people.

