Krishnam Raju urges people to perform Pranakriya to boost immunity

By | Published: 2:56 pm

Marking the World Yoga Day, Telugu veteran actor Krishnam Raju sent a video message on Saturday to his fans and general public to boost immunity levels in view of the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

For this, the actor along with his wife Shyamala Devi gave a small demonstration as they showed how a few minutes of practicing ‘Pranakriya’ and ‘Kapalbhati’ can raise immunity levels in the body.

“Remembering the importance of Yoga, I want to send this message out to every one that one should live a peaceful and happy life. Pranakriya and Kapalbhati should be practiced for just 10 to 15 minutes. And the results are enormous,” said 80-year-old actor in the video.