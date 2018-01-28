By | Published: 12:40 am 7:12 pm

This monolithic granite rock found in Mahabalipuram India, is over 20 feet in height. With its width almost equal to its height, it is looks spherical in some angles but not a perfect sphere. This mysterious rock is known as Krishna’s Butter Ball in the last 50 years, although its original name is “Vaanirai Kal”. It weighs over 250 tons and miraculously stands on an extremely small, slippery area of a hill. This fantastic rock raises some serious questions to us.

Many people think of this rock as a natural formation. However, such a natural formation is highly impossible. There is no way it could have come to this shape by erosion, water flow or the blowing wind. The rest of the area is a smooth hill, and is devoid of any other large rocks. Having established that this is not a natural formation, who could have put this here? Even in modern days, moving a 250 ton rock uphill would be a very difficult task and require complex equipment such as cranes. How did the people do it 1200 years ago?

Look at how the rock stands on the hill. The rock stands on less than 4 feet area on the hill. Even a layman knows that a wide base is important for a structure to last longer. How does a 250 ton rock stand on less than 4 feet base? Is it possible even with our modern technology? Also, notice where it stands: Not on a horizontal plane, but on a slippery slope. Imagine placing a ball on a ramp, how fast would it roll down? How does a rock standing on a slippery slope stand there for 1200 years?

The base of the rock is firmly “attached” to the hill below. In fact in 1908 the Governor of Madras (Arthur Lawley, 6th Baron Wenlock) thought that this rock was too dangerous and would slide off the hill, and cause harm to people and houses nearby. So, he ordered that the rock be removed from that spot. Seven elephants were used in tandem to push the rock. But the rock didn’t even move an inch! The Governor finally gave up on this impossible task!

We know that an elephant can push or pull 6 tons. That is a pushing power of 42tons (7 elephants) and the “utter ball perched on 4 feet base did not move! Is it clamped underneath? Is there something hidden underneath? Now, here is the more interesting question: If it was impossible to push this rock downhill, how was it pushed up the hill? Who could have done this? Could this technical superiority have come from extraterrestrials?

Even though it is popularly known as “Krishna’s Butter Ball” in recent times, this was not the original name of the rock. This name was invented by a tour guide in 1969 who was appointed to show the sculptures of Mahabalipuram to Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India. The original name of this rock is “Vaan Irai Kal”. In Tamil language, the original language of the land, it means “Stone of The Sky God”. Who were these Sky Gods?

It is important to understand about the slippery hill on which the rock stands. It only looks like 30 feet high. This is not the original height of the hill, because the land here keeps rising! The sand gets washed in from the nearby sea.

Look at this slide for kids, it is less than 5 feet now, but 10 years ago, it was over 15 feet high. These rocks and hills are slowly being buried at the rate of a foot a year. Now, imagine how tall this hill would have been 1200 years ago! It could have been a very tall mountain, over 1000 feet high! How was this monstrous rock placed on such a high altitude?