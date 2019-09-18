Krishna’s grandson set to make his debut

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Camp of superstar Krishna triggers another bullet onto the Telugu screen. The first son-in-law of Krishna, noted industrialist and politician, Galla Jayadev has set stage to launch his son Ashok as the hero in the coming weeks. Aditya Sriram, who directed Bhale Manchi Roju,Samanthakamani and Devadas previously, is entrusted with the responsibility of introducing Galla Ashok to the audience.

Aditya bagged the credit of shaping up his films with special and sensible stories and won much critical acclaim for past films. He is one of the few directors who managed to pull off a casting coup of sorts with the craziest combination of two superstars of the day, Nani and Nagarjuna, that too under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Though the film didn’t manage to set the cash registers ringing, Aditya grabbed significant recognition with Devadas. The script that Aditya narrated to Ashok, as was heard, captivated him and the former was, without much debate, chosen for the Galla lad’s maiden film. Both Ashok and Aditya are now waiting to take the grand legacy of Superstar Krishna forward.

