Krishnaveni Talent School continues success streak

Mancherial: Thathari Rishma of Krishnaveni Talent School secured 10 Grade Points Average (GPA) in Class X after revaluation of her answer sheets. With this, 17 students from the school have achieved 10 GPA in the results, topping erstwhile Adilabad district.

Kasturi Padmacharan, the founder and chairman of PKTS, said Rishma had scored 10 GPA in Class X results after applying for revaluation of answer sheets. She had recorded got a GPA of 9.8. He congratulated her for the outstanding performance in academics and commended teachers and non-teaching staff for playing a vital role in the students’ success.

The chairman said the institution had done extremely well taking the top spot in erstwhile Adilabad district in Class X results for 13 years in a row. As many as 14 students of the school achieved 10 GPA in 2018 and 12 in 2017. Many students passed out from here settled in different fields including Navy, engineering, medicine, teaching, etc.

A post-graduate in English and Psychology, and holder of journalism degree from Osmania University, Padmacharan established the school in Mancherial district to impart quality education in 2005. He hails from Nalgonda district headquarters. He was adjudged the best educationist award by the International Institute of Education and Management (IIEM), a voluntary organisation of New Delhi for his achievements and services to the field of education in April last.

