Krithi Shetty looks impressive in ‘Uppena’

After impressing with pre-look posters of actor Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, the makers of Uppena have released first look posters of the lead pair on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Vaisshnav Tej looks great in vibrant dress posing in a country boat, while Krithi Shetty appears pretty. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi plays an important role in the flick and his first look poster was released recently. Buchi Babu Sana who worked as an associate to legendary director Sukumar makes his directorial debut with Uppena. New girl Krithi Shetty is also making her debut with this film which is scheduled for release on April 2.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen is handling the cinematography. Mythri Movie Makers is producing Uppena in association with Sukumar Writings banner. Sai Chand and Brahmaji play crucial roles in the film.

