Kriti Sanon rings in her birthday in style

Actor Kriti Sanon who recently completed five successful years in Bollywood celebrated her birthday on Saturday. The Arjun Patiala actor who turned 29 received wishes from every corner, especially her friends in the industry.

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014 and worked in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan in 2015, but it was Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017 that turned her fortunes. Her recent film Lukka Chuppi also performed well at the box office. Her just-released Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh has been received well by the audience. She has two other releases- Panipat and Housefull 4 lined up this year.

Kriti is one of the few actors who has made a space for themselves without any filmy background in the industry. Kriti is an engineering graduate-turned-model before she stepped into acting. Although she has mentioned the hardships she faced in the industry, she seems to be glad now that she is recognised in the industry.

Wishes pour in

Wishing Kriti on her birthday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, her co-star in Bareilly Ki Barfi wrote: “Happy Bday pretty Sanon! Good luck for your film ‘Arjun Patiala’ and everything you do.” Actor Varun Sharma who has worked with Kriti in Dilwale and Arjun Patiala, seems to be in awe of her. “Happy Birthday to the most adorable, amazing, talented, hardworking, caring and cutest bro in the whole wide world!! Have the most amazing year! Be the way you are always!! Love you loads!! See you in two days and then we have to celebrate,” Varun Sharma wrote. Many other celebs have also posted on social media platforms wishing her birthday and luck.

Big celebration

Kriti ringed in her big day in the company of her sister Nupur Sanon and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who seem to have given her a surprise. Nupur Sanon shared a glimpse of their midnight celebrations on Instagram and captioned it “Khush reh tu bas (always be happy)”. She posted a few video clips of Kriti wearing a red pullover and shorts and cutting a cake.