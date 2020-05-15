KRMB asks AP to submit DPR of proposed LI project

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Friday dashed off a letter to the Andhra Pradesh government asking it to immediately submit the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed plans to lift 3 tmc of water from the Srisailam reservoir and several other components it has mentioned in the administrative sanctions that were issued on May 5 through GO 203.

Harikesh Meena, Member, KRMB, in his letter to the Special Chief Secretary to the AP government, Water Resources Department, along with the letter written by Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary, Irrigation, Telangana, reminded AP that earlier also the board had elicited information about the project through a letter dated January 29, 2020, and through a reminder on May 13, 2020.

“It is to state that no response has been received from the AP government till date,” Meena said. The KRMB also reminded AP that the functions of the board include “making an appraisal of any proposal for construction of new projects on the Godavari or Krishna rivers and giving technical clearance after satisfying that such projects do not negatively impact the availability of water as per the awards of the tribunals constituted under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act 1956 for the projects already completed or taken up before the appointed day,” the board said.

The board, quoting the AP Reorganization Act 2014, said no new projects based on water resources arrived at based on appropriate dependability criteria on the Godavari or Krishna rivers can be taken up by Telangana or AP without obtaining sanction from the apex council on River Water Resources. “All such, proposals shall be first appraised and technically cleared by the respective board, before sanction by the said apex council,” Harikesh Meena wrote.

