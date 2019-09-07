Kruthi, Ragavarshini steal the show 

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Kruthi and Ragavarshini from St Joseph’s Public School King Koti bagged a double each in the 100m and 200m races in the Council’s Regional Sports and Games Athletics Meet at GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli on Saturday.

Kruthi emerged victorious in the under-14 categories while Ragavarshini won the under-19 categories. Kruthi clocked 13.1s in the 100m race while Ragavarshini completed the race with a timing of 12.7s.

Results: Boys: U-17 long jump: 1. Vishwa Teja M (HPS Begumpet) 5.91m, 2. Vinayaka Reddy (Emmaus Swiss School), 3. Harsh Aryan (Sri Sai Public School, Patancheru); U-19 long jump: 1. Vishnu Revanth Reddy (Abhyasa International School, Toopran) 5.81m, 2. G Vignesh Kumar (Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam), 3. Sameer Shrestha (Sherwood Public School); U-14 shotput: 1. Tirupathi Yashwanth (Emmaus Swiss School) 11.40m, 2. P Akshay Kumar (Emmaus Swiss School), 3. P Ajay Vardhan Reddy (Sri Sai Public School, Patancheru); U-19 shotput: 1. Arun M (Emmaus Swiss School) 9.76m, 2. Ashok Tumpati (The Peepal Grove School), 3. CH Akshay (Sri Aurobindo School); U-14 high jump: 1. Priyanshu Kumar Singh (Sri Satya Sai School. Rajahmundry) 1.42m, Jayavardhan P (Emmaus High School), 3. Shlok Jella (Johnson Grammar School Nacharam); U-19 high jump: 1. M Vishnu Revanth (Abhyasa) 1.53m,

2.Yogeshwar (Abhyasa), 3. Vishnu Vardhan (Johnson Grammar); U-17 high jump: 1. Vishva Teja M (HPS Begumpet) 1.54m, 2. Devraj Singh (Sri Satys School), 3. Hiten Agarwal (St Joseph’s); U-17 5km walk: 1. Maurya Dhanush (Emmaus) 29:56:1S, 2. M Uday Kiran (Sri Sai Public School), 3. Shiva Sai (Sri Sai Public School), U-19 5 km walk: 1. Dinesh Sirvee (Sherwood Public School) 30:06:5, 2. Sujal (Abhyasa), 3.Srujan (Abhyasa);

Girls: U-14 100m: 1. Kruthi (St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti) 13.1s, 2. Sanjana (Sri Sai Public School), 3. Keerthana (Abhyasa); U-14 200m:1. Kruthi (St Joseph’s) 30.1s, 2. Sanjana (Sri Sai Public School), 3. Preethi (St joseph’s); U-19 100m: 1. Ragavarshini (St Joseph’s) 12.7s, 2. Joshitha (St Joseph’s), 3. Sripapthi (Johnson Grammar); U-17 200m: 1. V Shreya (St Ann’s) 29.4s, 2. Nithya Tadla (HPS, Begumpet), 3. Ch Meghana Reddy (St Joseph’s Habsiguda); U-19 200m: 1. 1. Ragavarshini (St Joseph’s) 27.4s, 2.Joshitha (St Joseph’s), 3. Sripapthi (Johnson Grammar); U-17 shotput: 1. P Sreshta (St Jospeh’s Public School, King Koti) 9.00m, 2. Gade Shirley Reddy (St Ann’s School), 3. Ojasvi Koduru (HPS Brgumpet); U-19 shotput: 1. Harsha Priya (Abhyasa International School) 7.34m, 2. Veda Priya Dusa (Johnson Grammar School), 3. Sumathi (Abhyasa International School); U-17 skm walk: 1. Chilliki Navya Sri (Sri Sai Public School) 17:44:2s, 2. Manisha P (Emmaus), 3. Toshiba AM (Emmaus); U-19 3km walk: 1. Shreya Bachu (Abhyasa) 20:06:0, 2. Vanshika Rawal (Abhyasa), 3. Khushi

Jain (NASR); U-14 discus throw: 1. Lasya Sri Chetana (Emmaus) 16.36m, 2. Hajeera Parveen (St George’s Grammar School), 3. Vaishnavi U (Sri Sai Public School); U-17 discus throw: 1. Roopa Lakshmi (Emmaus) 20.61m, 2. Gade Shirley Reddy (St Ann’s), 3. Anagha Sree Manchera (Abhyasa); U-19 discus throw: 1. B Nishitha (NASR Girls School) 23.45m, 2. Taheera (NASR), Sumathi (Abhyasa).