KT Rama Rao expresses shock over Vizag gas leakage incident

By | Published: 10:48 am 10:49 am

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has expressed shock and anguish over the incident of poisonous gas leakage from LG Polymers plant in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh during the wee hours of Thursday.

In a tweet the Minister said, ” Shocked and deeply anguished by the visuals from Vizag Gas leak. My wholehearted condolences to those who lost their near and dear. Let’s pray for the well being of the hospitalized. What a horrible year this has been”.

Shocked & deeply anguished by the visuals from #VizagGasLeak My wholehearted condolences to those who lost their near & dear. Let’s pray for the well-being of the hospitalised 🙏 What a horrible year this has been! — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 7, 2020

