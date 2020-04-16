KT Rama Rao inspects Covid-19 containment zones in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:04 pm 5:28 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday inspected containment zones in Khairatabad, Asif Nagar and Mallepally areas and appealed to the residents to cooperate with the official machinery.

Stating that the coming two weeks were very crucial, he asked the citizens to be careful and follow all precautions. The government was taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the State. As part of the same, the government was setting up containment zones, he told residents while interacting with them and enquired about their health and well-being.

The minister said officials had made necessary arrangements to provide essential goods to residents at their doorsteps to avoid any inconvenience. Enquiring about the supply of essential goods in each area, he also assured them that the government woud ensure essential goods without any hindrance.

In some places, the minister, after asking the citizens if they were aware about the coronavirus and the precautionary measures to be followed to curtail the spread of the virus, appealed to the citizens to explain the dos and don’ts to their neighbours, friends and relatives as a means to create more awareness in the society.

Social distancing was the only way to keep the coronavirus away, he reiterated, and appealed to the people to stay home and follow social distancing strictly. The minister later interacted with medical and sanitation workers in the containment zones and enquired about the conditions prevailing in their respective areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .