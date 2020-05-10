KT Rama Rao launches Sunday campaign to check seasonal ailments

By | Published: 2:20 pm 2:38 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday launched the State government’s ‘Every Sunday, 10 am, 10 minutes’ program to contain seasonal diseases.

All the municipalities and municipal corporations across the State are prepared to fight against the spread of seasonal diseases, he said after launching the program at Pragathi Bhavan. The Minister personally checked water stagnation at flower pots and other places and sprayed disinfectants.

MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS participated in #10minsAt10am programme at Pragathi Bhavan and drained stagnated water to prevent mosquito spread. Minister earlier gave a call for the program with an aim to encourage cleanliness and hygiene across Urban Local Bodies in the state. pic.twitter.com/sdCa40LIxu — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 10, 2020

He appealed to the people across the State to extend their support to respective municipalities and municipal corporations in ensuring there are no seasonal diseases in the forthcoming monsoon season.

Rao urged people to check for water stagnation at vulnerable places in their homes and clear them immediately. This exercise should be taken up by every individual every Sunday at 10 am for 10 minutes during the next 10 weeks, he said.

As per the Minister’s instructions, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with his wife Bonthu Sridevi conducted the programme at his residence in Banjara Hills.

He appealed to the citizens to take up the exercise as their responsibility in ensuring there is no transmission of seasonal diseases in the city during monsoon season.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .