KT Rama Rao lays foundation for RuB, CiNaRe Auditorium in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday laid the foundation for a four-lane Road under Bridge facilitating smooth passage from the Industrial Area in Sanathnagar to the Industrial area in Balanagar.

The structure is being constructed at a cost of Rs.68.30 crore. The structure aids in cutting down the distance between the two Industrial Areas by 6.5 km.

Besides, it will also ease traffic congestion on the existing Fatehnagar flyover. Plans have been laid to complete the project by this year end, the Minister said.

Two new link roads will also be thrown open to traffic on Thursday as part of 137 new link roads being developed in different areas

to facilitate smooth flow of traffic and ease traffic congestion on major thoroughfares, he said.

The much-awaited Balanagar flyover works will be completed by September. The Telangana government is focusing on easing traffic congestion in different areas and ensuring smooth flow of traffic across the city, the Minister said.

He also announced that one lakh double bedroom houses would soon be handed over the beneficiaries in the city.

Animal Husbandry Minister T.Srinivas Yadav said the MAUD Minister had earlier sanctioned a water reservoir, indoor stadium and a crematorium in Sanathnagar area, with the latest sanction being the RuB in the area.

“KT Rama Rao is playing a crucial role in execution of several key projects and developmental works across the city. In my political career of 30 years, I have not come across a leader with such passion and commitment,” Srinivas Yadav said.

KTR lays foundation for CiNaRe Auditorium

HYDERABAD: Earlier, the MAUD Minister laid the foundation for the auditorium in memory of Gnanpeet awardee the late Dr. C.Narayana Reddy at Banjara Hills in connection with the 89th birth anniversary of the legendary writer and poet.

The structure is being constructed under the aegis of the Telangana Language and Cultural department. Dr. C. Narayana Reddy’s family

members and Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud and other elected public representatives accompanied the Minister in the programme.

“I feel honoured to represent the constituency where Dr. C. Narayana Reddy was born. He was the first writer and poet from South India to become a Rajya Sabha member as well,” Rao said.

The auditorium is coming up in an area spread over 3000 square yards and efforts are being made to complete at the earliest, he added.

