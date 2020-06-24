KT Rama Rao releases Municipal annual performance report

By | Published: 4:22 pm 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: After coming up with the new Municipal Act strengthening the Urban Local Bodies across the State, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department is making efforts to bring out a comprehensive waste management policy. The new waste management policy will cover all types of urban waste and will be applicable to all ULBs including Hyderabad.

The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-certification System (TS-BPASS), a self-certification online based time-bound building and layout approval system on the lines of TS-iPASS also will be launched during the current financial year after obtaining the Cabinet approval. An Urban Centre of Excellence is also in the pipeline for execution in 2020-21.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao released the MAUD annual performance report at his camp office on Wednesday, explaining the achievements of the department during 2019-20. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Errabbelli Dayakar Rao along with several public representatives, Principal Secretary for MAUD Arvind Kumar and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the Telangana State government already taken steps to change the face of the towns, especially those formed with the new municipal legislation. He said the government was also trying to increase the participation of the citizens in various programmes to ensure speedy growth. “The State government is working on the long-term goal of transforming all the towns into liveable and lovable cities in the long run. The department will lay more focus on the basic amenities that people need in the cities,” he added.

The urban landscape of Telangana especially Hyderabad continued to play a significant role in the growth story of the State during 2019-20 notwithstanding the setbacks towards the end due to COVID-19 lockdown. The urban population constitutes around 45 per cent of the State’s population. Hyderabad continues to feature prominently in all success stories at the national level and continues to make waves whether it pertains to being the leader in real estate sector, IT growth story, pharma exports, an astonishing story of road infrastructure network or for that matter the cost of living.

The MAUD department had an eventful 2019-20 year, where it had brought out the new Telangana Municipal Act 2019 and created around 61 new ULBs increasing the overall number to 139 ULBs, giving impetus to urban areas. Termed as the most progressive Municipal Act in India, the Act facilitates self-assessment and online filing of property tax, self-declaration-based 100 per cent online time-bound building permission system, instant building approvals for almost 85 per cent of the cases ie up to 240 sq yards, planned Municipal budget including 10 per cent green budget, and constitution of four ward level committees for local empowerment. Further, the Municipal Elections were conducted in January 2020 for 131 ULBs, ensuring administrative stability and unhindered growth for next five years.

During the year, Hyderabad Metro Rail went on to become the world’s largest PPP (public-private partnership) metro after completing a length of 69 km and also emerged as the country’s second largest metro rail network after Delhi. Further, the HMRL registered a peak ridership of 4 lakhs per day by February 2020.

Works worth Rs 2,000 crore are in progress under Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) in about 110 ULBs. In a major boost to drinking water supply in Hyderabad, the 20 TMC (344 MGD) capacity Keshavapuram reservoir was completed, ensuring drinking water till 2040 by bring water from Kaleshwaram LIS through Kondapochamma Sagar. The HMWSSB also completed Rs 725 crore Phase-I Project for ORR area covering 24 ULBs and 18 Gram Panchayats providing water supply to 2 lakh households.

In Hyderabad and its surrounding, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) ensured green cover to the city horizons at an expenditure of Rs 96.64 crore. It resulted in development of 31 forest blocks in 5,614 hectares within ORR; 188 blocks in 129 locations covering an area of 64,053.9 hectare within HMDA jurisdiction beyond ORR; and 25 forest blocks at 16 locations covering 5,928.38 hectares outside of ORR. In addition to this, the GHMC is developing six forest blocks at three locations with an area of 596 hectares and the HMR is developing two forest blocks with a total area of 407 hectares.

During the last fiscal, the MAUD department increased the number of Basthi Davakhanas from the existing 123 to 168 which will be increased further up to a total 350 Basthi Davakhanas in Hyderabad alone. Around 3,000 public toilets are planned for Hyderabad with 500 public toilets constructed in each of the six zones. New regulations are being brought out to make Hyderabad hoarding free as well as safer and cleaner.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .