KT Rama Rao warns newly elected councilors against corruption

By | Published: 4:10 pm 4:28 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao has called upon newly elected councilors and corporators to create excellent urban infrastructure during their tenure without resorting to corrupt practices. He warned them that the government will not spare if anyone was found willfully delaying granting building permits.

“If someone building a house in a street, the first to reach there are the officers and councilors, asking the owners for their share. This culture has to stop. If you are not ready to change that age old practice, then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is in no mood to accept that,” he said.

He reminded them that he had already asked every candidate before the elections to read and understand the new Municipal Act and then get into the election arena. “If you commit a mistake, you are bound to lose your position. With 92 per cent of municipalities on TRS side, there is no question of differentiating anyone on party lines. All the people are ours,” he told the newly elected municipal councilors who met him at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

“So don’t try to get a recommendation from your MLA or Minister to forgive you because I will see that you are sacked. So don’t commit mistakes and don’t bring shame on you and us,” he said.

The Minister, explaining the self-certification clauses in the Act, said that rules of building permissions have been simplified. “Building rules are no rocket science that you need to study the plan for months. Then why delay granting permits for months?” he asked them. He also said that even erring citizens will not be spared as per the new Act.

He invited suggestions from the new chairpersons and councilors on improving further the Act and urban infrastructure. “There are engineers and even IT professionals who won municipal elections. There is a young lady preparing for IAS exams who got elected as a councilor. Thoug reservation for women is 50 per cent, we allocated 57 per cent seats to women,” Rama Rao, said adding that TRS was probably the only party that allocated general category seats to SCs and STs.

Interesting political scenario in Telangana

“Since the formation of Telangana, TRS has been winning election after election which is a rare phenomenon in Indian political history and this is because the Chief Minister’s welfare schemes and development programmes have attracted voters, ” the party’s working president said.

In 2014, TRS won the Assembly elections with 63 seats, and in 2018, even after the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi and then then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu campaigned together, the party won 75 per cent of Assembly seats, Rama Rao recalled.

“Then we won the Panchayat, ZP and Mandal Parishad seats, and in the recent Municipal elections, TRS won 112 municipalities and 10 corporations,” he said.

Coming heavily on Congress and BJP, he pointed out that attributing the TRS victory to money and liquor power is nothing but belittling the wisdom of the Telangana voters. “TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy says he has lost belief in all the systems. I strongly believe that he better sit at home as people have also lost belief on Congress,” Rama Rao said.

He called upon the newly elected councilors to concentrate on development without paying any heed to opposition criticism since the government will be granting Rs 3000 crore for municipalities every year. “The opposition alleged that TRS won because of EVMs in Assembly and Parliament elections. Now, the people have given us the mandate through ballot papers. So, the less you bother about them, the better,” he told the councilors.

The working president then met the elected members from Maripeda, Dornakal, Ramayampet, Medak, Choutuppal, Kamareddy, Kollapur,Narsampet, Husnabad, Nagarkurnool, Municipalities and congratulated them for their success in the Municipal elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .