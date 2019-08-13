K’taka floods: Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10, 000 crore

By | Published: 1:01 pm

Shivamogga: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday requested the Centre to release financial assistance of Rs 10,000 crore immediately for the state which is reeling under floods caused by incessant rains.

Yediyurappa, who was in Shivamogga to review the situation in the city, said he is going New Delhi on August 16 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in the aftermath of the deluge.

“The situation is very bad. Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also conducted inspection. There is a loss of over Rs 50,000 crore in the state. On August 16, I am going to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister regarding this,” Yediyurappa told ANI.

“Today I will meet local MLAs in Shivamogga and discuss the situation. I request Government of India to release 10,000 crore immediately,” he added.

Floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 48 people while 12 others are missing, official data said on Tuesday.

The maximum number of deaths has occurred in Belagavi district where 13 people have been killed while four others are missing. A total of 4, 08,322 people have been rescued from the district and evacuated to safer places, the data showed.

As many as 1,224 relief camps are currently operational in the state with 3,93,956 people taking shelter in them.

According to the Meteorological Centre here, heavy rain is likely to occur in all districts of Coastal Karnataka and in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka.

As per the India Meteorological Department, rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa is likely to decrease significantly from August 15 onwards.