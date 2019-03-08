KTR to address Keymakers Youth Summit 2019

By | Published: 12:50 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Keymakers Media, a youth-run event organising startup, is hosting ‘Keymakers Youth Summit 2019’ on Sunday. The TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao will be the guest speaker at the one-day summit to be held at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, according to a press release.

Keymakers Youth Summit, one of the youth-focused initiatives, gathers like-minded students and directs them to make open choices by breaking down the barriers in the society. With a view to spark new ideas among youth on the career options and irrespective of choices they make, the summit will host exclusive workshops on entrepreneurship, technology, marketing and art, the release said.

The summit is seen as a platform where one gets a chance to widen their horizons in different genres; interact with some of the best speakers of the country, and network with about 1000 students from all across Hyderabad.