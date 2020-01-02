KTR an able leader to be CM, says Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Warangal Rural: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao is capable enough to become the next Chief Minister considering his track record.

Responding to a query by a mediaperson at Dammannapet village in Wardhannapet constituency on Thursday, he said, “KTR is an able leader to become Chief Minister. It will be decided by Chandrashekhar Rao himself. We won several elections under the leadership of KT Rama Rao. He is not like Lokesh, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s son, or Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

“When the Nehru family which fought for the freedom of the country ran the government, why not the KCR family which brought separate Telangana run the State,” he said.

He also said the TRS would win the municipal elections with thumping majority. Earlier, he launched Palle Pragathi programme at Dammannapet village. He called upon the villagers to make the second phase of Palle Pragathi a big success. He said Wardhannapet constituency had given him political birth by sending him to Assembly thrice.

He praised the KNR Group of companies for donating Rs 20 crore for the development of the village. He also praised SR Group of Institutions chairman A Varada Reddy for his contribution to village development.

