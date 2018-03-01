KTR announces Rs 35 crore for nala works

By | Published: 1:16 am 1:54 am

Suryapet: Minister for IT and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 35 crore for nala improvement works in Suryapet town.

As a nala situated on a 60 ft road was creating major sanitation problems, Rao along with Power Minister G Jagdish Reddy and officials, inspected the nala and announced Rs 35 crore to solve the problem.

He suggested officials to taken up multiple treatment plants around the nala as one big treatment plant at one place would create sanitation problem in the area.

He also assured people to send officials of GHMC to Suryapet to examine the nala and extend suggestions to take up the works. He also directed the officials of irrigation and Public Health Department to work together on the works. He will also lay foundation stone for nala works on March 6.

Suryapet Municipal Charperson Ganduri Pravallika Prakash thanked KTR for announcing Rs 35 crore.