Go through new Municipalities Act, KTR tells prospective candidates

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday urged prospective candidates for the forthcoming municipal elections to get themselves acquainted with the provisions of the new Municipalities Act.

“The State Government will be implementing provisions of the new act very strictly, and there will be no lenience shown on those failing to perform their duties efficiently,” he said in the State Legislative Council.

Explaining the provisions of the Telangana Municipalities Bill, 2019, the Minister said the idea was to focus on participatory government. There are plans to set up four types of ward committees, including youth, women, senior citizens and residential welfare associations. Apart from other aspects, these committees will be focusing on greenery and sanitation, he said.

Ward committees will be convening meeting every month and taking up different issues with elected public representatives. They in turn will have to work on the issues and initiate measures to address them at local level, he said.

The performance of all the municipalities and corporations will be reviewed once every three months, the Minister said, adding that the government would consider introducing Land Regularisation Scheme in the 68 new municipalities.

e-office system to be launched in all municipalities

Rama Rao said that e-office system will be launched in all the municipalities to extend quality and time bound service to the citizens. Building permissions will be approved in 21 days and rejections or shortfalls, if any, will be informed to the applicants within one week, he explained.

Further, the e-office system will facilitate in initiating action against officers, who delay file processing. File location will be tracked through the e-office system and stern action will be taken on official, who does not clear the files within the prescribed time schedule, he informed the council amidst thumping of benches from the TRS section.

When BJP MLC Ramachandra Rao pointed Section 67 of the new Act, which empowers the government to remove any Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson or Ward Members, the Minister said the idea was to make the elected public representatives work more efficiently for the welfare of people.

“If at all such a situation arises, I assure you that such disqualification will commence from TRS members. Disqualification of any member will not be done with any political vengeance but it is to ensure people’s welfare,” Rama Rao said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter