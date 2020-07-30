KTR asks for action against private hospitals facing complaints from Covid patients

By | Published: 10:12 am 10:31 am

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged Health Minister Eatala Rajender to take strict action against private hospitals in Hyderabad and elsewhere, against whom Covid-19 patients and their relatives were complaining of excessive medical billing and exploitation.

Deeply anguished on hearing about the tragic loss of your family members Radhesh 🙏 Exploitation in these times by private hospitals is deplorable & a shame Request Health Minister @Eatala_Rajender Garu to take the strictest action against these irresponsible institutions asap https://t.co/sw5nWyTbkP — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 30, 2020

The IT Minister was responding on Twitter to a complaint made by a youngster Anreddy Radhesh, hailing from Maheswaram mandal, Dubbacherla village, who had lost his father, mother and brother to Covid-19.

All of them were admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and Radhesh, who also had tested Covid-19 positive but was asymptomatic and was in home isolation, took to Twitter to complain of lack of proper medical treatment and excessive billing by the private hospital.

Radhesh alleged that his family had already paid Rs. 40 lakh for the three Covid-19 patients but the hospital was insisting to clear the remaining pending medical bills so that his father’s body could be released.

“Deeply anguished on hearing about the tragic loss of your family members. Exploitation in these times by private hospitals is deplorable and a shame. Request Health Minister Eatala Rajender to take strictest action against these irresponsible institutions (asap)”, the IT Minister tweeted.

