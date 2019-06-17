KTR asks for more coaches, higher frequency for Hyderabad Metro

By | Published: 11:09 am

Hyderabad: TRS Working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao has instructed officials to discuss the need for increasing the number of coaches in Hyderabad Metro trains and to increase the frequency of trains as early as possible.

Directing Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar to initiate measures for increasing the services, Rao tweeted: “Efficient and robust public transportation is the only solution to address the growing traffic in our cities”.

Earlier, Sainathan Gorige had tweeted to Rao about the need for increasing services. Sharing a picture of the crowd on the Ameerpet to Hitech City route, he tweeted “Need to use four coaches from Nagole to Hitech City route”. In response to Rao’s instructions, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted: “Noted sir. Will discuss with HMRL”.

