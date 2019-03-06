LS polls: KTR asks Karimnagar to vote for TRS

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:30 am

Karimnagar: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday called on voters in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency to ensure the victory of B Vinod Kumar, the party’s candidate, in the upcoming Parliamentary elections with a thumping 5 lakh majority.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from the seven Assembly segments that make up the constituency, Rama Rao praised Kumar, the TRS MP from here, for his dedication to raising issues about Telangana in the Parliament. “Any time when any of us went to Delhi to meet with Union Minsters, Vinod (Kumar) used to lead our delegations. They all said our MPs met with them only to pursue matters about our State and people,” Rama Rao said.

He said though some demands of Telangana were achieved — such as formation of a separate High Court — there were still many pending before the Centre. “For instance, we still have to get the railway line to Karimnagar. The State government paid Rs 2,000 crore as our share of the project and land acquisition is on till Siricilla,” he said.

Rama Rao said the State government’s welfare programmes reached a large number of people in the Lok Sabha constituency. It has 3,14,759 Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries who will get Rs 5,000 per acre from the coming financial year. As many as 3,33,084 beedi workers, single women, the aged, widows and toddy tappers, among others, were receiving Aasara pensions.

A total of 18,374 persons received aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, while KCR Kits were distributed to 17,005 beneficiaries with 22,427 families receiving assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubaarak schemes, he said.

Also, the government set up 48 residential schools, laid 998 km of roads, and repaired and filled 1,200 tanks under Mission Kakatiya. “It is because of such work that you supported TRS in the Assembly elections by ensuring all Assembly segments in Karimnagar LS constituency are won by our candidates,” Rama Rao said.

He also said Karimnagar district was set to emerge as the water junction for Telangana when Kaleshwaram project is completed. Recalling his and his family’s association with Karimangar, Rama Rao said: “I was born at the Mission Hospital here. I went to St Joseph School here. My father is from this district. Both my maternal and paternal grandmothers gave up land for the Upper and Mid-Manair projects. I can keep going on and on”.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao contested for the LS elections from here and went on to become a Minister in the then UPA government. But, when the demand for a separate Telangana State was not moving forward at the Centre, he resigned and you re-elected him in the bypoll with a thumping 2 lakh majority despite Congress spending Rs 200 crore on that election.

Rama Rao called on TRS leaders to reach out to even those who are opposed to the party. “There is no such thing as anyone who does not belong to us. Everyone belongs to us. Government programmes benefit everyone irrespective of political affiliations. Ensure we get at least 80 per cent of all votes polled by reaching out to everyone,” he said.

Leader’s sand sculpture turns heads

A sand sculpture of TRS working president KT Rama Rao became a special attraction for party workers at the preparatory meeting for Parliament elections held at SRR college grounds here on Wednesday.

The bust-size sand sculpture of Rama Rao

was arranged in front of the meeting dais. TRS cadre who attended the meeting rushed to catch a glimpse of the sand sculpture and took photographs on their mobile phones.

Sand artist Revelli Shankar arranged the sand sculpture using sand and water. A native of Kukkalagudur of Peddapalli district, Shankar spent four hours on the sculpture. Shankar said he did a sand sculpture of Rama Rao for the benefit of party works and had done 76 different sculptures, including World Telugu Maha Sabalu, pulse polio and Badradi Ramadasu, among others.

On the occasion Maha Shivaratri, he drew a ‘lingam’.