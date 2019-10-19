KTR backs innovation, infra, inclusive growth

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Telangana, which attracted investments to the tune of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in last five years, wants to keep up the momentum by adopting a three-pronged approach of focusing on innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

“We started focusing on many industry sectors where we want to grow our presence. Hyderabad and Telangana are known for life sciences, IT, aerospace, defence and manufacturing industry. I believe in the 3I mantra – Innovation, Infrastructure and not Investment but Inclusive growth – which is the key for India to pole vault in the industry segment,” he said.

According to him, inclusive growth, when ensured, would create more jobs locally. Innovation and entrepreneurship today were not confined to just Hyderabad or other urban centres but the twin qualities are spreading to tier II and III cities as well.

“You have a fantastic platform today (in Telangana) where government is willing to hand hold you, to help you understand and tackle the initial teething pains, to help and guide you by even providing a mentoring network. T-Hub, T-works and WeHub and a bunch of other platforms were not available for previous generation of entrepreneurs. It is time to start looking out and investing in ideas,” he narrated.

Speaking after presenting awards at the ‘Man’Exe 2019, organised by the CII, he said Telangana will continue to be attractive to investors as the GSDP is growing at a healthy 14.9 per cent. The per capita income in the State was higher at more than Rs 2.06 lakh compared to the national average of Rs 1.26 lakh.

Telangana, has created 13 lakh jobs after it introduced, the revolutionary single window clearance system TS-iPASS. In all, the Government has given approvals for about 11,000 units.

“I don’t think there is a better time to invest in manufacture sector, textile, pharmaceuticals, electronics,” the Minister said adding that the nation is on an even keel with Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Ethiopia, which have been doing well.

“We can definitely feed off the trade and tariff wars between US and China, which are large manufacturing bases. We can certainly leverage on this opportunity to attract more investment to our country,” Rao said adding that Government alone cannot solve the employment problem.

He urged the industry sector and academia to offer apprenticeships and internships and give course credits to those pursuing them. “We cannot have engineers who are not ready to hit the ground running. We cannot have them going to finishing schools to join a job. CII should draw lessons from Germany model to create local employment opportunity,” the minister felt.

Rural innovators come into limelight

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell-led ‘Intinta Innovators’, which was laucnched last year, has started yielding results. A handful of them have even won awards at an event organised by Government of Telangana and CII on Friday.

Snehalatha Sipra –Adilabad

Developed Kavach- a multilayered produced with a herbal liquid that is applied on top of it. It collects dust and carbon particles that passes through it. It can be used on windows, air coolers, vehicles to have fresh air percolate.

Alladi Prabhakar-Jagtial

Multipurpose bed that has built-in commode, flush, a wash basin and a hand shower. It is ideal for the bedridden. The commode’s and wash basin’s outlet is connected to a drainage pipe.

S Vishnu Acharya-Jogulamba Gadwal

Diesel-run power weeder and can be used for crops such as cotton, chillies, redgram and castor seeds, where weeding in the fields is traditionally done by cattle.

Vishwaja Reddy- Karimnagar

Devised an incinerator for disposal of used sanitary napkins. She has also built a low-cost pad vending machine. Both of these can be used at schools, colleges, hospitals.

Budde Vijay- Kumarambheem Asifabad

Made tractor-like machine and can be used to till the land. It is also a plant enhancer as it as specific cotton stem and fertilizer applicators.

K Venkatiah Chinnadarpally- Mahbubnagar

Made a low-cost multi-purpose agricultural machine that is suitable for small land holding farmers. It helps in weeding and minor tilling.

Alankar-Medchal-Malkajgiri

Made a solar powered pool skimmer that collects floating waste from water bodies and removes them. It can be operated via a mobile phone.

Narsimha Chary Mandaji- Nizamabad

Made a device to reuse failed tube lights without the need to use a choke or a starter. This extends the life of used tube light by three years.

Pasaragonda Ramakrishna- Peddapalli

Developed a testing tool that helps in reducing the time consumed in identifying problems of a dumper to 15 minutes from the earlier a few weeks taken by the manufacturer.

Uday Nadiwae and Saraf- Rangareddy

Developed a low cost, no maintenance hard water softener that costs just a tenth of normal softeners. Removes stickiness of calcium ions form the hard water

