KTR becomes only State Minister on elite WEF panel

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had a moment at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Friday when he was given the rare opportunity to represent Telangana in a panel discussion on ‘Leveraging Digital to Deliver Value to Society’.

Panel discussions at the WEF are usually attended only by Central Ministers from different countries. While all other panelists on Friday were representatives of federal governments of various countries, Rao was the only Minister representing an Indian State.

Addressing them, he explained the various initiatives taken by the State government for achieving digital Telangana, including the T-Fibre project to provide broadband connectivity through optic fibre cables to every household. He also explained the various digital services for citizens and initiatives to increase digital literacy, especially digital transactions in the State.

Rao rubbed shoulders with Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Kris Peeters, Denmark Industry Minister Brian Mikkelsen, Nigeria Industry Minister Okechukwu Enelamah, Portugal Economy Minister Manuel Cabral, Pakistan IT Minister Anusha Rehman Khan, Bangladesh IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Indonesia IT Minister Rudiantara, Myanmar Minister Winston Aung, Brazil Innovation Secretary Marcos Souza and Maersk Chairman Jim H Snabe.

Later, Rao held meetings with political and business leaders from different countries. He held discussions with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and its President Amy E Weaver to discuss possible collaborations for investments in TS.

Suzlon Group chairman Tulsi Tanti and Suzlon Energy vice-president Nidhi Tanti evinced interest in setting up a wind power plant in Telangana. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted the State government’s power policy too. He said TS was leading in the solar power sector and opined that power storage facility will boost the solar power sector. “In order to strengthen the farm sector in TS, the State needs to generate more power,” he said.

Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with an international presence across 18 countries in six continents.

During the day, the TS delegation led by Rao met global heads of various companies, including PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi, and Ericsson Group CTO Erik Ekudden, among others. He explained to them how TS was promoting the electronics manufacturing sector. He invited the Ericsson team to consider Telangana for their manufacturing facility and explore possible collaboration with T-Hub in the innovation space.

The Minister also met Bernard Charles, CEO of Dassault Systemes, which is a leading European software company that develops 3D design and 3D digital mock-ups. He gave an overview of the IT and Life Sciences ecosystem in Hyderabad. Potential areas of collaboration in innovation space along with T-Hub and the upcoming biomedical devices park in Telangana were discussed in the meeting.

The Minister met former US Vice President Al Gore at one of the sessions on climate change and explained to him briefly the Haritha Haram initiative, which aims at qualitative improvement of green cover from 23 per cent to 33 per cent. He also briefly met Union Minister for Industries and Commerce Suresh Prabhu at Invest India Lounge to discuss upcoming projects in Telangana.

KTR attends flag hoisting in Davos

Minister KT Rama Rao participated in the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony organised at Invest India Lounge at the WEF in Davos on Friday.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyel and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh, were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.