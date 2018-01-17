KTR begins Japan tour, meets industry leaders

By | Published: 3:34 pm

Hyderabad: After two-day visit to South Korea, the Telangana delagation led by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao began its second leg of foreign tour in Japan on Wednesday. Upon their arrival in Japan, the Telangana delegation was received by Indian Ambassador to Japan Sujan Chinoy.

The Telangana delegates are visiting Japan to promote economic partnership and explore potential to further engagement in ‘Urban Waste to Energy’ as well as collaboration in Smart Cities initiative, Hyderabad Metro Rail, clean energy, solar energy, electronic vehicles, IT and skill development programmes.

During the visit, KT Rama Rao held a series of meetings with business leaders and representatives from various companies and business bodies. While Takuma Company Limited and JFE Engineering Corporation expressed interest in waste management and smart city initiatives, Ise Foods Inc discussed on possible investments in food processing and renewable energy. Similarly, delegations from Japan Resistor Manufacturing Company and Japan Innovation Network spoke to Minister Rama Rao for collaborations in the sectors of electronic system design and manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT) and research projects.