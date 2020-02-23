KTR bowled over by Pressure Cooker

By | Uday Pulluri | Published: 10:31 pm 4:04 pm

Taking time out of his busy schedule, IT Minister, KT Rama Rao on Saturday caught up with the newly released movie Pressure Cooker directed by Sujoi, at Ramanaidu Preview Theatre.

The Minister after watching the movie spoke to media persons and described it as,”a refreshingly breezy entertaining movie with a good message embedded in it. The music is good and I hope Sujoi will make more good movies”.

KT Rama Rao was appreciative of the acting of lead pair, Sai Ronak and Asrani, and said the director’s portryal was close to realistic. “Its a movie which everyone should watch,” he said.

The Minister recounted his long association with Sujoi and said, “I know him for 15 years. He is not a stereotype,” he said.

Written and directed by Sujoi and Sushil, the movie Pressure Cooker was released on February 21 and has generated a positive talk among the viewers.

