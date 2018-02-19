KTR calls firms to invest in TS at World Congress on Information Technology

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:41 pm 1:32 pm

Hyderabad: Even as the Olympics of IT comes to India and Hyderabad for the first time, Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao showcased the various infrastructure solutions the government is creating to make Digital Telangana a reality.

The Minister speaking at the inaugural session of 22nd World Congress IT and 26th Nasscom India Leadership Forum said, “Telangana State is striving hard to make IT its top-most priority. We are second largest IT exporter in India and employ half-a-million people directly. Ideal location, favourable climate, presence of education institutions have attracted best IT firms like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Uber, Salesforce and many more.”

Rama Rao added that through programmes like T-Fibre the government is all set to provide connectivity to 10 million households across the State. The programme has also built a pilot project under the name Technology Demonstration Network (TDN) in four villages in Maheshwaram mandal.

“The TDN will look at services like e-panchayat, telemedicine, e-education, meeseva and many others. This will be run for one year,” he said.

Addressing delegates from about 35 countries, the Minister also called big global companies to look at tier-2 and 3 cities to set up base. He also said that firms should focus on developing applications in local languages and focus on native speakers. “Our Chief Minister has always said reiterated the fact that IT should be beneficial to the most deeper sections of society and if it is not then it is futile,” Rama Rao informed to a rousing applause.

“We have broaders policy on ICT and also 10 sectoral policies. This has led us to become the most business-friendly State in India. With this background, I welcome big companies to come and invest in Telangana,” he said.