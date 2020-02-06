KTR calls for citizen-centric municipal administration in Telangana

By | Published: 4:41 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao has called for citizen-centric municipal administration in the State to bring administration closer to the people.

Addressing Municipal Corporation Commissioners and Town Planning officers at the MCR HRD Institute here on Thursday, the Minister said: “Consider the new Municipal Act as your job chart. People are not actually expecting miracles from the commissioners but they are hoping provision of basic amenities commensurate with their needs,” he said, and reminded the gathering that the State was formed with decentralisation of power as its spirit. Subsequently, the State government established new village panchayats, mandals, revenue divisions, districts, municipalities and corporations. “To handover the fruits of decentralisation to the people, the commissioners must work in tandem with the staff and also the local people,” Rama Rao said.

The Minister made it clear that the government was giving priority to corruption-free building permits, cleanliness, greenery, online citizen services, use of technology, and grievance redressal, and directed the officers to work in that direction. “I wish that every commissioner starts reviewing cleanliness in his area by 4.30 am every day as their their primary duty to keep the town clean,” he said, and suggested that they can bring in innovative systems to make the municipality or corporation area perfectly clean.

He wanted that every municipality or corporation must take up construction of more public toilets, particularly toilets for women. He also pointed out that the new Municipal Law stipulates that 10 per cent of the area under a municipality must be under green cover. “Take up programmes keeping the green agenda in focus,” he said, adding that every town must have a sanitation plan along with a green plan. “There must be a health plan too to keep tabs on outbreak of diseases. While drawing a health plan, do consult entomologists and veterinary doctors wherever necessary,” Rama Rao said.

Corruption-free administration

The Minister reiterated that the “TS-Bpass” envisages transparent and corruption-free citizen services for the people of the State and as a crucial step in that direction, building construction approvals must be granted within 21 days. “There is no comprise in this regard,” he made it clear to the commissioners. He informed them that the government was formulating stringent laws to curb corruption and that it will not hesitate in implementing those laws strictly. “If someone resorts to corrupt practices, even after the government making it’s intention amply clear, there will be no more nominal suspensions. The corrupt officer will lose his or her job,” Rama Rao said, adding that the process of building approvals will be monitored from Hyderabad.

Use of social media

Calling for constant improvement of relations with citizens, Rama Rao urged the officers to make use of all platforms particularly the social media. “Try to make an impression in the hearts of the people by working with them and for them,” he said. “One must not forget the fact that people are the ultimate bosses of the administration and one must be accountable to them all the time. People will not forget an officer who works with sincerity,” he said.

Congratulating officers and municipalities that have launched and implemented novel and innovative programmes in the past, the Minister said commissioners must look for innovative programmes from all over the country and implement them in Telangana State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter