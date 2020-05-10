KTR calls for ‘Clean drive’ on Sundays

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: In a timely action to prevent seasonal diseases in urban areas of the State, the Municipal Administration department will kickstart ‘Every Sunday 10 minutes at 10 am’ programme on Sunday.

The programme is aimed at encouraging community participation in containing the viral fevers and taking up domestic sanitation including ensuring cleanliness and clearing all water stagnation points.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao along with elected representatives and officials across the State, will participate in the cleanliness drive at their respective homes and drain stagnated water to avoid mosquito spread.

The Minister held a video conference with Municipal Commissioners and additional Collectors in the State here on Saturday. He wanted them to intensify awareness programmes and take up mass campaign to educate people to participate in anti-larvae activities to curb mosquito menace and thus, prevent spreading of viral fevers such as dengue. He asked them to work in coordination with the local elected representatives to motivate people to take part in the programme in a massive manner.

“All the Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives are requested to participate in the massive programme and clear water stagnation points at their respective homes. They must set an example to citizens of the State and create awareness in this regard,” Rama Rao urged.

All the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will mandatorily conduct anti-larvae operations by clearing the drainage canals and sewerage pipelines including manholes. Having supplied necessary PPE (personal protection equipment) kits to all municipalities, the Minister warned that action will be taken against the Municipal Commissioner if any of the sanitation workers fail to wear PPE kits, masks, gloves and take other precautionary measures on the field.

He also asked all the Municipal Commissioners to submit a report on the works taken up in their respective ULBs with about Rs 830 crore sanctioned by the State government under ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme.

Rama Rao appreciated the efforts of Municipal Commissioners in containing the spread of COVID-19 and asked them to continue to take stringent measures during the forthcoming days as well. In the wake of the State government considering to phase out lockdown, he wanted them to implement the directions of the government strictly to avoid spread of COVID-19 and constantly monitor the initiatives such as Odd-Even system where 50 per cent shops are being allowed to operate in both orange and green zones.

Stressing that people will have to ‘learn to live with coronavirus’ until a vaccine or drug is invented, the Minister emphasised the need to strictly follow precautionary measures such as face masks, physical distance, and sanitisation among others. The Municipal Administration department along with the Health Department will release necessary guidelines for the ULBs to prevent spreading of the deadly virus.

