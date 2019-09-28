KTR calls for partnership between Chinese, Indian firms

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:33 am 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao spoke about positive synergies between China’s hardware prowess and India’s software prowess. The minister, who was speaking at an event marking the first anniversary celebration of Chinese software company ThunderSoft, said that ThunderSoft setting up an office in Hyderabad will open doors for other Chinese software companies to come to Hyderabad.

“We all have heard about China’s capabilities in hardware space and India is the leading provider of software talent. The combination of China’s hardware prowess with India’s software prowess will help both the countries grow together. Both the countries – which are the second and third largest nations globally – can collaborate and improve their economies,” Rama Rao said.

He also informed that the company is looking at growing its headcount from 140 people to 1,000 people in the next three years and hoped that they continue to grow in Hyderabad – wherein they have set up their first office in India. ThunderSoft is looking at investing $500 million in India, and the minister hoped that all of the investment will come to Telangana itself.

